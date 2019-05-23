Serie A giants prepared to offer £30m plus mercurial star for Manchester United’s Lukaku

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to offer Ivan Perisic to Manchester United in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, along with a sizeable fee.

Lukaku has endured a disappointing season at Old Trafford, contributing just 12 goals in 32 Premier League matches as the team slumped to a sixth-place finish.

The Belgian hit 15 goals in total across all competitions, 12 fewer than he managed in his debut season for United and he has been touted for summer exit, admitting back in April that he would be open to a Serie A switch – as per Sky Sports.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Lukaku could get his wish, with Serie A giants Inter Milan now prepared to offer £30 million plus Perisic for the striker during the transfer window.

The Croatian winger has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, having previously been a target for Jose Mourinho before he was sacked by the Red Devils back in December.

The mercurial star’s stock has dropped somewhat since he helped his country reach the 2018 World Cup, however, as he’s only managed to score nine goals in 43 appearances for Inter this term.

Perisic is not a like for like replacement for Lukaku either, but he could add a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United attack and help make room for another centre-forward to be brought in while the market is open.

Lukaku is no longer United’s first choice striker, having played second fiddle to Marcus Rashford since the turn of the year and it seems his time at the club may be drawing to a premature close.

The Belgium international is devastatingly effective at his best, but at his worst, he slows the team down and fails to provide a much needed clinical edge in the final third.

Unfortunately for United, Lukaku has been unable to rediscover his best form in the famous red shirt and there have been constant question marks over his fitness and attitude.

Sending him off to Italy could represent good business for the club while freeing up funds for Solskjaer to target extra reinforcements and Perisic is certainly not a bad extra sweetener to this particular deal.