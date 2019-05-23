Tottenham have reportedly made a £10m offer to try and prise talented youngster Jack Clarke away from Leeds United this summer.

The 18-year-old made a positive impression for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 22 Championship appearances for the club.

However, Leeds could now face a difficult summer as after failing in their bid to secure promotion back to the Premier League, it could lead to some of their key players and talented youngsters being targeted by top clubs.

That’s exactly the case with Clarke, as reported by The Daily Mail, who suggest that Tottenham have already made a £10m bid to try and prise him away from Elland Road.

Given Mauricio Pochettino’s reputation and track record of helping to improve and develop young English players, as seen with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane at Tottenham, a switch to north London would arguably be a very sensible move for Clarke to further his career.

Nevertheless, he may have a better chance of securing a prominent role at Leeds in the more immediate future, and so he might have a difficult decision to make this summer.

As for Spurs, given his versatility to play on either flank, he could turn out to be a sensible addition to help them not only plan and build for the long term future, but also to have options in attack moving forward to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts with enough squad depth.

In turn, it fits the mould of what Pochettino wants, but with The Daily Star noting that there are question marks over the Argentine tactician’s future at Spurs, it remains to be seen if transfers can be completed amid uncertainty over whether or not he’ll be in charge next season.