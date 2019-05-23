Tottenham make contact with Euro giants over ambitious transfer

Tottenham have reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid to ask about a potential transfer swoop for Marco Asensio this summer.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, this has proven a bit of an ambitious move, with Real saying he’s only available if Spurs pay his full €700million release clause, according to AS.

Given that Tottenham are not usually big spenders anyway and have recently moved into a new stadium, we doubt that’s going to happen any time soon.

Don Balon have also linked Asensio with Liverpool in recent times, and it would undoubtedly be great to see the Spain international in the Premier League.

Still, Tottenham will probably have to look elsewhere for signings in attack this summer, with signing like this possibly needed ahead of what could be a difficult summer.

Christian Eriksen is going to be in the final year of his Spurs contract next season and has been linked with Real Madrid by Don Balon and with Manchester United by the Evening Standard.

Asensio could have been an ideal replacement for the Danish playmaker, but it looks like the 23-year-old will get more time to develop at the Bernabeu after his progress slightly stalled this season.