Barcelona consider surprise transfer raid for unsung Tottenham hero

Barcelona are reportedly on the lookout for an experienced backup striker in the transfer market this summer, with Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente emerging as a target.

The Spaniard will be out of contract with Spurs at the end of this season, with an exit surely likely despite him playing a key role in Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season as a reliable backup during Harry Kane’s time out injured.

While Llorente is not everyone’s cup of tea, he’s shown his worth to this Tottenham squad and could be a player worth having in reserve for a big club like Barcelona too.

According to Don Balon, the 34-year-old is one of four main names on Barca’s agenda this summer, along with Maxi Gomez, Wissam Ben Yedder and Cristhian Stuani.

It remains to be seen if Llorente will definitely end up moving to Barcelona, but it would be one of the surprise moves of the summer if it did happen.

Llorente has also represented the likes of Juventus and Swansea City throughout his career.