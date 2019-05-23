Triple Tottenham injury boost: Key figure hopeful of facing Liverpool in Champions League final

Tottenham could reportedly be handed a huge boost on the injury front ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side face the Merseyside giants at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1 in the season finale, hoping to get their hands on a major trophy.

SEE MORE: Tottenham want talented starlet from Championship giants with £10m bid made

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so, the Argentine tactician will be desperate to be as close to full strength as possible, and he could be given positive news in the coming week or so.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez all took part in training on Wednesday as they look to step up their recoveries from respective injury blows.

It’s added that Vertonghen in particular is making crucial progress, with the hope from a Tottenham perspective that their influential Belgian defensive ace can recover in time to make Pochettino’s starting line-up in the Spanish capital.

The 32-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Tottenham again this season, and his experience, quality and leadership will be crucial in the crunch showdown with Liverpool and in trying to keep their dangerous attack quiet.

In turn, it will be a major boost if he is passed fit for the encounter, as would it be if Kane and Sanchez were available for selection too to give Pochettino options at either end of the pitch.

Tottenham have already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League to ensure that they’ll be back at Europe’s top table next season, but just like Liverpool, they will be desperate for a trophy this year and coupled with the drama and thrills that we’ve seen with both sides so far this campaign, it promises to be an enthralling clash next month.