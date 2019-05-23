Zidane approves of second Real Madrid contract extension just days after stalwart pens new deal

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given the green light for Real Madrid to offer Luka Modric a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2021.

It promises to be a busy summer at the Bernabeu this year, as after finishing 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona and having crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey in disappointing fashion, Los Blancos were left empty-handed.

Zidane returned for a second stint in charge earlier this season, and the French tactician is seemingly ready to make key changes to his squad to ensure that they can compete for major honours again next year.

As noted by BBC Sport, Toni Kroos secured his future at Real Madrid by signing a new four-year deal on Tuesday, and it appears as though another midfield stalwart is going to follow suit and remain a key part of Zidane’s plans moving forward.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of Marca, it’s claimed that Modric will add another season onto his stay at the Bernabeu in the coming days, and that Zidane has offered his approval of the move.

It remains to be seen whether or not midfield reinforcements still arrive this summer, but ultimately it would appear as though the bigger priorities are at either end of the pitch.

Real Madrid conceded 46 goals in their 38 league games this past season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top five sides.

Further, they scored just 63 goals in that same number of outings, which was a huge drop off to their tallies in recent years having scored 100 goals or more in three of the last four campaigns.

Eder Militao has already been officially confirmed as a signing to address their defensive weaknesses, and so the expectation is that they will try to bolster their attack next as a priority.

Particularly by securing the futures of Kroos and Modric, that would suggest that the midfield has become less of a priority moving forward.