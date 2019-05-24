Arsenal are preparing to offload one of their higher-profile players this summer, the attacker has failed to impress Unai Emery since he took charge of the Gunners.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are prepared to allow attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, the 30-year-old has had a lesser role in the Gunners’ first-team this season and now could be a good time for the Arsenal hierarchy to allow the ace to leave, it’s fair to say that Mkhitaryan is past his best now.

Mkhitaryan has failed to impress Emery this season, the attacking midfielder has only managed to contribute six goals and seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The Europa League Final furore surrounding Mkhitaryan now has an even bigger meaning, the Armenian won’t be able to feature in a exciting spectacle that could’ve been his last for the Gunners.

Mkhitaryan arrived at the Emirates last January in the swap-deal that saw superstar Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.