Arsenal sends scouts to watch exciting £56.5m-rated duo

Unai Emery is stepping up his plans for this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal will send scouts to watch this exciting Serie A duo on Sunday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal will send scouts to Sunday’s Serie A clash between Sampdoria and Juventus to watch Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet:

Sunday an #Arsenal’s scout will be in Italia to watch Joaquim #Andersen and Dennis #Praet in Sampdoria-Juventus. #Gunners are interested in them for the next season and and it is not the first time they follow them. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 24, 2019

Emery has his eye on Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen, the 22-year-old has impressed for Sampdoria this season, with the ace on the verge of being capped at the senior level for Denmark, now could be the perfect time for the Gunners to invest in the stalwart.

Andersen’s signing could cost the north London club a pretty penny, according to Sport Witness the Italian side value the defender at €40m.

Arsenal are also eyeing Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet, the Belgian midfielder has proved himself to be quite versatile in the middle of the park, the 25-year-old can play in an attacking midfield role or a deeper lying playmaker role. The Daily Star reported that Sampdoria would sell the ace for £21.5m.

Andersen and Praet only have to look as far as their former teammate Lucas Torreira to see how much success they could have at the Emirates.

Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer, the Spaniard needs to get rid of some underperforming high-earners and replace them with hungrier, younger players. Getting rid of some big egos is the only way that Emery can return Arsenal to their former glory.