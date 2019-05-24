Blow for Zidane: Real Madrid superstar considering quitting Bernabeu this summer

Ahead of what promises to be a crucial summer for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos is reportedly eager to move on and is considering an exit.

The 33-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2005, making over 600 appearances for the club while winning countless honours including four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Albeit he is entering the latter stages of his career, there is no doubt that the Spanish international still has plenty left in the tank and remains a fundamental figure for Real Madrid.

However, according to AS, via TV show El Chiringuito, Ramos is now thinking about leaving the Spanish capital this summer with Real Madrid’s bitterly disappointing season and a reported argument with president Florentino Perez following their exit in Europe being cited as the reasons behind the decision.

There is no denying that it has been a bad year for Real Madrid, having finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona, while crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey in disappointing fashion to be left empty-handed this year.

Nevertheless, with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm for a second spell coupled with widespread speculation that Real Madrid are going to spend big this summer to rebuild the squad to ensure that they compete next season, it is a surprise to hear that Ramos may leave before that happens and so time will tell if the claim is accurate.

As noted by Sky Sports, Real Madrid have already officially confirmed the signing of Eder Militao from Porto for the summer, but the expectation for most was that it was additional quality and depth in defence.

However, based on this latest report, perhaps he could emerge as a replacement for Ramos moving forward, if the reports of him wanting an exit are genuine and he eyes a move elsewhere ahead of next season.