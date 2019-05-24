Club chief in England to step up pursuit of Man Utd superstar in addition to finding coaching solution

It’s been reported that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is also in England to try and push forward with a pursuit of Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman’s future appeared to be less uncertain since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford in December, as he played a key role in United’s resurgence.

SEE MORE: Man Utd willing to offer key target €14m+ per year contract to beat Barcelona to signing

Pogba ended the campaign with 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances, but a dip in form towards the end of the season contributed to the Red Devils missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

In turn, it seems question marks remain over his future, with Goal Italy reporting that Paratici’s trip to England could also involve trying to press ahead with a plan to take Pogba back to Juventus for a second spell.

It’s noted that the sporting director is in England to try and make progress with finding a successor to Massimiliano Allegri for next season, with Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino said to be on the radar for the Turin giants.

However, that’s perhaps not the only piece of business he wants to make progress on, as it’s claimed that he wants to understand what it would take to prise Pogba away from Man Utd for a second time this summer.

Given that Ander Herrera has already confirmed that he will leave on a free transfer at the end of June, the last thing that Solskjaer needs is to lose another key midfield figure, and no less the most talented individual in the squad.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen how successful Paratici’s trip is considered in that regard, with €100m-rated Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic specifically mentioned in the report as a potential alternative option.

Juve do appear to be serious about bolstering their midfield though, with Goal noting that Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala could be sacrificed to raise funds for a marquee signing, potentially making room for Pogba to seal a return to the reigning Serie A champions.