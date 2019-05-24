Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt is unwilling to sign for the Catalan giants unless they match the contract offers put forward by the likes of Manchester United.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt wants Barcelona to match the lucrative contract proposals offered to him by the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich – before he decides to sign for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona seems like the perfect destination for De Ligt but a potential transfer to the Camp Nou outfit looks to be becoming more complicated by the day.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are willing to blow Barcelona’s contract offer out of the water by offering De Ligt a deal worth more than €14m per year. It’s understood that the Blaugrana will find it difficult to match this offer given the mammoth wages that some of their other stars are currently on.

It could be hard for Barcelona to match De Ligt’s wage demands considering their current structure and the star’s mammoth asking price, as per ESPN, the 19-year-old will cost any of his suitors around €80m this summer.

Shelling out this much and immediately making the ace one of their highest-paid players, would be a very risky business move by the Catalan club.

Many wouldn’t have expected De Ligt’s so-called dream move from Ajax to Barcelona to be such a long, drawn-out process, although it’s hard to disagree with the Dutchman’s decision to get the best possible deal for himself before committing to any club.

De Ligt has major bargaining power with potential suitors, considering that so many of Europe’s elite are keen on his services – De Ligt very much has the ball in his court when it comes to negotiations over a transfer.