Good news for Tottenham: Pochettino delivers crucial injury update on influential ace ahead of Liverpool clash

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Tottenham are optimistic that Harry Kane will be able to feature in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs face the Merseyside giants at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1 in the season finale, hoping to finally end their wait for a major trophy.

Their preparations have been anything but straight-forward though, with the likes of Kane, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen all struggling with injuries as they face a race against time to be passed fit to feature.

Given Kane has bagged 24 goals and six assists in 39 appearances this season, Tottenham will be hopeful that their talisman will be available for selection, and Pochettino has suggested that is likely to be the case as he continues to make positive strides in his recovery from an ankle injury.

“He’s training and has entered the final stage of his recovery,” the Argentine tactician is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“We’re hoping he’ll be able to give us a hand – either from the start, from the bench or if not, then by giving us moral support in the dressing room – but we are optimistic that he’ll be able to help us on the pitch.”

That certainly sounds positive from a Tottenham perspective, but Pochettino will have a decision to make on whether or not to risk starting Kane it seems.

While there is no denying the importance of the England international, if he isn’t fully fit and could struggle to make an impact from the start due to a lack of match fitness and sharpness, then Spurs surely can’t afford to take that risk in such a big game.

In turn, they won’t want to rush him back in the coming week or so and risk a setback, and so it remains to be seen if Kane is in the starting line-up next weekend to pose a big threat to the Liverpool backline in what promises to be a thrilling showdown between the two Premier League sides.