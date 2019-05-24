‘If Jurgen doesn’t win…’ – Jose Mourinho on potential third Champions League final heartbreak for Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to improve what is a bitterly disappointing personal record in major finals in his managerial career next weekend.

The German tactician has lost six of the seven finals he has been involved in as a coach, but he’ll hope to put it right on June 1 when the Merseyside giants face Tottenham in Madrid in the Champions League final.

However, Jose Mourinho has had his say on the matter and believes that another disappointment on the biggest stage of them all at club level, with this being Klopp’s third attempt at winning the competition having reached the Final again, would be very difficult for the Liverpool boss to deal with.

“If Jurgen wins it’s an incredible achievement for him,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “If Jurgen doesn’t win, you know….to lose three Champions League finals…phew…that has to be really, really hard.

“But he is a very positive guy, I’m sure he’s just thinking about winning.”

Having perhaps learnt from the experience of losing to Real Madrid last year coupled with the fact that Liverpool did strengthen their squad, it should put them in a better position to land another major honour.

However, Tottenham will be full of confidence and the same desire to end their wait for a trophy after pulling off their own epic comeback in the semi-finals against Ajax.

In turn, it promises to be a thrilling yet nervy encounter in the Spanish capital between the two Premier League sides, and it’s difficult to disagree with Mourinho as if Klopp isn’t able to finally end his Champions League final hoodoo, it could perhaps play on his mind moving forward and effect him in an adverse way.

Nevertheless, he won’t be thinking about that ahead of the game as Liverpool have been brilliant this season and they will certainly feel as though they deserve something to show for their efforts having been edged out by Man City in a thrilling title race this year.