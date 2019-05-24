Jose Mourinho ruled out of landing major job with Euro giants due to key factor

Jose Mourinho will reportedly not be considered by Juventus this summer to replace Massimiliano Allegri due to the cost of appointing him.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Man Utd in December, and is seemingly taking his time and considering his options before returning to management.

Given the way in which his spell at Old Trafford ended, it could be argued that Mourinho has damage to his reputation to repair, and so the next job that he chooses is crucial.

According to Sky Sports, he will not be doing so at Juventus despite claims Cristiano Ronaldo supported the idea of appointing him to set up a reunion after their time together at Real Madrid.

It’s suggested that the Turin giants can’t afford his wages and perhaps the other financial factors that would come with handing Mourinho the job, and so he won’t be joining the reigning Serie A champions any time soon.

A move to Turin was arguably unlikely anyway given his previous ties with bitter rivals Inter, winning the treble with the Nerazzurri in 2010 while sparking his feud with the Juventus fans again when returning to Italy with Man Utd in the Champions League earlier this past season, as seen in the video below.

That would surely have made him a rather unpopular choice as Allegri’s successor, with the Italian tactician stepping down from the job at the end of the season following a trophy-laden stint in charge.

In turn, with Mourinho seemingly out of the running, it remains to be seen who Juventus go for, as they’ll need a coach capable of winning now and picking up from where Allegri left off, with Mourinho certainly a sensible choice in that regard.