Liverpool could reportedly see Napoli make a bid to sign out-of-favour right-back Nathaniel Clyne this summer for around £15m.

The Merseyside giants sent the 28-year-old out on loan to Bournemouth for the second half of this past season, where he secured much-needed playing time and made 15 appearances for the Cherries.

Following an injury nightmare at Anfield due to persistent back problems coupled with increased competition for places, it’s unclear if Clyne still has a future at Liverpool moving forward with Trent Alexander-Arnold quickly establishing himself as first choice in that department.

The 20-year-old has made 39 appearances this campaign, and has not only impressed by improving defensively, but has also chipped in with 16 assists and one goal.

In turn, it looks bleak for Clyne as far as securing his place in the starting line-up back, and so he could consider an exit for a more prominent role elsewhere if Liverpool are prepared to sell having made just 10 appearances for the Reds in the last two seasons.

According to Goal Italy, Napoli now see the England international as an alternative option to Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier, and so it remains to be seen if a touted £15m valuation is accurate, and whether or not Carlo Ancelotti chooses to pursue him.

It could be questioned as to why the Serie A giants need another right-back in truth with Elseid Hysaj and Kevin Malcuit currently at Ancelotti’s disposal.

Perhaps the Italian tactician hasn’t been impressed with them since taking over from Maurizio Sarri and wants a change, and either Trippier or Clyne could now emerge as the solution.

From a Liverpool perspective, while it could be argued that they should keep the quality depth that Clyne could provide if he stays fit, the fact that they’ve been involved in a Premier League title race and have got to the Champions League final without him playing a key role would suggest that he’s certainly expendable.