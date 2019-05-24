Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are all reportedly keeping tabs on James Rodriguez this summer as he is expected to leave Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old will see his two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich come to an end this summer, which in turn means he will return to the Spanish capital to consider his next move.

SEE MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United in transfer battle over £27m-rated 19-year-old

However, as reported by The Mirror, it’s suggested that Zinedine Zidane could look to move him on and raise funds to go towards his squad rebuild, with Los Blancos coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign.

That in turn is said to alert Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested which in turn could set up a transfer scrap for the Colombian international ahead of next season.

Rodriguez became one of the most sought-after talents following his impressive displays at the 2014 World Cup, and he went on to score 36 goals and provide 40 assists in 111 appearances for Real Madrid.

He’s been a little less consistent during his time with the reigning Bundesliga champions, but there is still undoubtedly a lot of quality there which will surely benefit either Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal if they were able to secure a deal for him.

Given the Gunners already have Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their squad, it could be argued that Unai Emery is least likely to be looking to add another playmaker unless one were to move on.

In contrast, Rodriguez would certainly add a different dynamic in the final third for either United or Liverpool, offering technical quality, creativity and an eye for goal through the middle to complement the pacy and more direct options out wide in the form of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

With that in mind, a swoop from either club would perhaps be a sensible move, but time will tell who lodges a bid and if it’s enough to prise Rodriguez away from Madrid.