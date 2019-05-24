Liverpool youngster set to join Rangers on loan as Gerrard eyes another deal with Reds

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly hoping to strike another deal with former club Liverpool to take Sheyi Ojo on loan next season.

Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria have both spent time with the Scottish giants as the Reds legend has made the most of his ties with the Merseyside giants to try and boost his chances of success at Ibrox.

It didn’t work out as desired for them this season having finished second in the table behind champions Celtic, with a nine-point gap separating the two sides.

However, Gerrard will certainly have learnt a lot from the experience of his first season in charge at Rangers, and now The Sun claim that he could look to bring Ojo in next season to boost their chances of success.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Reims this past season, scoring just one goal and providing a single assist in 18 appearances.

That’s now four loan spells away from Anfield since 2015, and while the Sun note in their report that the winger is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool before he heads out again, the question surely has to be asked as to whether or not he’ll make the grade with the Reds.

Constantly moving around to different clubs is arguably not going to help his development, and neither is sitting on the bench at Liverpool given the level of competition he faces there at senior level.

As a result, Gerrard will hope to get the best out of him next season if a deal is done with Rangers, and perhaps that could lead to a permanent switch if Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool believe that is the best decision for all concerned.