Man Utd re-ignite interest in £108m superstar to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack

Man Utd have reportedly re-entered the race for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann amid doubts over a touted switch to Barcelona.

As seen in the video below, the French international confirmed that he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, thus sparking plenty of speculation over his future and where he might go next.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign with 21 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances, but ultimately with Atleti ending the year empty-handed, he may well feel as though it’s time to move on and try to win major trophies elsewhere.

As noted by The Independent, he had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but Man Utd have now made contact with a view of getting a deal done as he is said to have a £108m release clause in his contract this summer.

Having finished outside the top four in the Premier League this past season, changes are expected at Old Trafford to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and give him the tools to take United forward.

Griezmann would certainly add star power and quality on the pitch, but given the speculation linking other targets to Man Utd this summer, he doesn’t seem to fit the mould of what Solskjaer is looking for as such.

As noted by The Sun, Daniel James, Sean Longstaff, Nathan Collins and Ben Godfrey have all been linked with a move to the Premier League giants, thus suggesting that they’re looking to go with youth and to build for the long-term future with home-grown talent.

However, the pressure will undoubtedly be on for short-term results too, and that’s why Griezmann could be a sensible signing this summer to give Man Utd extra firepower up top alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and others, also depending on potential exits.