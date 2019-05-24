Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly pulled the plug on a potential deal for this Premier League star at the end of April.

According to Goal, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell was on the verge of joining Manchester City, but at the end of April the Premier League champions had a sudden change of heart and pulled out of a deal to sign the talented full-back.

Chilwell has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s side for some time now, according to Mirror Football, the Citizens were contemplating a £50m move for the Leicester man in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports reported last month that City were no longer pursuing a new left-back for the summer and that they’re set to stick by Benjamin Mendy:

Manchester City have opted not to pursue a new left-back this summer and will continue to back Benjamin Mendy, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 30, 2019

Guardiola will go into next season with Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko as his two options at left-back, Zinchenko has shown his worth during Mendy’s absence and the Ukrainian could well take Mendy’s place in the starting lineup once the Frenchman returns to full fitness.

City’s plans for the summer transfer window and the foreseeable future could easily change if Mendy is to suffer another serious injury, for now though, Leicester don’t have to worry so much about the future of their coveted star.