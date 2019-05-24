Manchester United look focused on sorting out their problems in front of goal this summer, the Red Devils have made an opening offer for this talented young striker.

According to Goal, Manchester United have made an opening offer, in excess of £35m for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, the former Celtic star has looked impressive for the Ligue 1 side since joining from The Hoops last summer.

Lyon have the chance to make a considerable return on their investment into Dembele, the 22-year-old joined last summer for a fee reported to be £19.7m, according to BBC Sport.

The signing of Dembele would certainly fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the Old Trafford outfit, Solskjaer has shown that he’s willing to give younger players a more prominent role with the Red Devils, time will only tell if Dembele could flourish with the extra pressure or crumble – like many of United’s signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United also have the chance to take a closer look at Dembele this summer, should negotiations play out until the end of the transfer window. The forward will be in action for France at the European Under-21 Championships.

Dembele also has the potential to hit the ground running at Old Trafford unlike many of the club’s marquee signings in recent years, by leading United’s line – Dembele would literally be in the best position to forge a strong partnership with compatriots Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Despite Pogba’s and Martial’s troubles with United, they could play a crucial role in helping Dembele to settle as quickly as possible at Old Trafford.