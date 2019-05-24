Menu

Schalke’s hilarious tweet in response to Leroy Sane potentially leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich

Rumours of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane returning to Germany to join Bayern Munich led to former club Schalke posting this hilarious tweet.

Bayern Munich’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed that the club were going to lure Sane away from Manchester this summer, according to BBC Sport, the Bayern chief revealed this when questioned about plotting a bid for the City winger:

“We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed .”

Here’s how Schalke reacted to news of Bayern’s interest in their former star:

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano the Bavarians have made an opening offer of €80m for the 23-year-old, Sane could become Bayern’s record signing:

The German giants have also offered Sane a mouth-watering contract:

Could Leroy Sane be on the way out of Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are facing a battle to keep hold of Sane and Guardiola might have to to promise the youngster a bigger role in the first-team to avoid losing one of the biggest young talents in the world to a Champions League rival.

