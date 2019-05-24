Chelsea could lose more than just Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, the Spanish giants are also interested in signing defender Marcos Alonso.

Alonso revealed to The Evening Standard in an exclusive interview that “he will see what happens this summer” when questioned about Real Madrid’s interest in his services.

Should the Spanish giants come calling for the 28-year-old this summer, Alonso would find it hard to turn down a return to the Bernabeu. Alonso began his career at Real Madrid, but made just one senior appearance before moving to Bolton Wanderers for is first of three spells in English football.

Alonso has made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, the attack-minded left-back has angered fans on several occasions because of his shortcomings on the defensive end of the field.

Here’s what Alonso had to say on the transfer rumours:

“I am very happy here but we will see what happens this summer.”

“There is always talk (like this). Is it a compliment? Yes. It means I’m doing well if other teams are trying to get in touch.”

“But first of all I’m focussing on the final. I am very happy to have four more years here and hopefully I will stay many more years here.”

Alonso has faced heavy criticism from Chelsea fans this season, so the Blues faithful will be open to the Spaniard leaving, this would also pave the way for Emerson Palmieri to establish himself as Chelsea’s first choice next season, the Italian has impressed when given the chance this season.