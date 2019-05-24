West Ham leading transfer race to land £10m+ Liverpool star

West Ham are reportedly leading the way in the battle to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in a deal that could cost them £10m+.

The 28-year-old has been hampered by injury woes over the last two seasons, making just 10 appearances for the Merseyside giants in the two campaigns combined.

However, in a bid to rediscover his fitness and form, he joined Bournemouth on loan for the second half of the campaign just gone and seemingly impressed enough to attract interest in signing him having got regular playing time under his belt.

As noted by HITC, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now establishing himself as the top choice at right back for the Reds, it could lead to an exit for Clyne and West Ham are leading the pack in a swoop that could set them back £10m+.

Although he has struggled to stay fit and steer clear of injuries, Clyne is still a talented right-back and would certainly add much-needed quality to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad in that department.

It’s added in the report that Bournemouth are also interested in him and so West Ham could face competition for his signature, but ultimately his time on Merseyside looks to be coming to an end and that could be a boost for the Hammers in the summer transfer window.