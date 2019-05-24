Zidane wants Real Madrid to wrap up £100m+ raid on Chelsea as priority this summer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly urging the club to secure a deal to sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer to bolster his attack.

After finishing 19 points off the pace in La Liga as well as crashing out of the Champions League in bitterly disappointing fashion, it’s been a nightmare campaign for the Spanish giants in which they’ve also replaced two coaches.

In turn, big changes are expected at the Bernabeu this summer to strengthen the squad, with Zidane tasked with taking them back to the levels that they reached during his first spell in charge.

A deal has already been officially confirmed for Porto defender Eder Militao, but the attack is arguably the biggest issue for Zidane given how goal-shy his side were this past season.

Real Madrid managed to score just 63 goals in their 38 La Liga games, their lowest tally in the last five years having scored over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns.

With that in mind, it’s glaringly obvious that their attack needs to be bolstered, and according to the Evening Standard, Zidane wants Hazard to lead that charge.

It’s noted that the French tactician is urging the club to pay what is necessary to sign the Belgian playmaker, as it’s suggested that Chelsea are demanding a fee in excess of £100m and Real Madrid could now be prepared to pay it.

Hazard has enjoyed another impressive season at Chelsea this year, scoring 19 goals and providing 16 assists in 51 appearances. He’ll hope to add to those tallies in the Europa League final against Arsenal next week, after which a decision will surely be officially announced either way by the relevant parties.

Between now and then though, little is expected to happen as his focus will be on the showdown in Baku, but with Real Madrid failing to sufficiently replace Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit for Juventus last summer, Hazard could arguably be the man to fill that void ahead of next season.