Bid imminent: Solskjaer wants £25m Premier League starlet at Man Utd

Man Utd are reportedly set to launch a £25m bid to try and sign Newcastle Utd midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.

After a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they missed out on Champions League qualification and ended up empty-handed, the Red Devils are expected to make changes this summer.

As per Sky Sports, United are said to be closing in on the signing of Swansea City youngster Daniel James for a fee of around £15m, and the 21-year-old could be followed by another promising talent with a long-term vision in mind.

It appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be trying to build for the future and wants young, hungry individuals joining his squad ahead of next season as the Evening Standard report that they are primed to launch a £25m bid for Longstaff.

The Newcastle Utd youngster is also just 21 years of age, and having impressed for the Magpies this past season with three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, he has seemingly done enough to earn interest from Man Utd.

Time will tell if £25m is enough to prise him away from St James’ Park, but the report suggests that Solskjaer believes he has a bright future ahead of him and is eager to bolster his midfield with his signing, particularly after Ander Herrera’s exit this summer on a free transfer was confirmed earlier this month.

It promises to be a crucial summer for United, as ultimately they can’t afford to get this recruitment drive wrong if they hope to get back to competing with the top four next year.

Adopting this transfer strategy is a risk in the sense that Solskjaer appears to be going for talented young players with a lack of experience, but if the club believe in their quality then it would seem as though they are going to change their strategy and direction in the transfer market.

Impressively though, with a bid said to be imminent, it looks as though they won’t waste any time in trying to get deals done, giving any new signings as much time as possible to settle and acclimatise at the club this summer.