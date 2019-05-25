Bid rejected: Arsenal have transfer offer for French ace turned down, Gunners expected to come in with second offer soon

Arsenal have reportedly had an opening transfer offer for FC Lorient star Alexis Claude-Maurice turned down, however the Gunners are expected to come in with an immediate second offer for the player.

This is according to Get French Football News, who note that Unai Emery’s side have had an opening bid of €7M (£6.1M) turned down by the Ligue 2 outfit, however they’re expected to make another bid for the player in the very near future.

The report also states that the 20-year-old is very keen on sealing a move to the north London club, thus we doubt the club will have too much trouble convincing him to move to the club should they agree a fee with Lorient.

Claude-Maurice is known to be able to operate in a variety of positions, ranging from attacking midfielder to left winger, something that will definitely come in handy for Arsenal should they end up signing him this summer.

The midfielder has a fantastic season for Lorient this year, scoring 14 and assisting four in 35 league games for the French side.

Given their history with young French players such as Matteo Guendouzi, Thierry Henry etc., we’re sure Gunners fans will be itching to see the club bring in Claude-Maurice this summer with the hopes that he turns into another superstar.

Will the north London side be successful in their pursuit of the French youngster? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.