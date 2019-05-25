Despite a permanent move to AC Milan now seemingly unlikely, Chelsea could reportedly receive £35m from Inter instead for Tiemoue Bakayoko.

After a shaky start to life in Italy, Bakayoko has established himself as a key figure in the Milan line-up as they continue to chase Champions League football for next season.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, things are said to have turned sour between the Frenchman and Gennaro Gattuso after he turned up late to training, while he insisted that he didn’t swear at his coach during the clash with Bologna earlier this month, as per the Independent.

Those incidents coupled with the threat that Milan don’t secure a top-four finish in Serie A have led to question marks over his future with the Rossoneri when his loan spell ends this summer, but he may not have to look too far to find an alternative solution.

According to The Sun, Antonio Conte is being tipped to take charge at Inter this summer and is eyeing a reunion with Bakayoko in a deal which could cost the club £5m for an initial loan deal and a further £30m to make it permanent next year.

With Milan seemingly moving further away and having been shipped out by Chelsea as he arguably doesn’t fit Maurizio Sarri’s style of play and what he requires in his midfield options, Inter may well emerge as the best solution for the 24-year-old this summer.

Time will tell if that materialises though, as with Chelsea having a transfer ban to consider, Sarri may need all the quality and depth he can get to ensure that they compete next season and bringing back loanees to play key roles seems like the obvious solution.