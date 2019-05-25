Chelsea demand £112m to allow superstar to leave with key deadline touted

Chelsea reportedly want £112m in order to green light an exit for Eden Hazard, but Real Madrid are said to be some way off that valuation just yet.

The Belgian superstar has been in fine form again this season, spearheading Chelsea’s pursuit of success with 19 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances.

He’ll hope to add to those tallies in the Europa League final next week, but question marks remain over his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Mirror, not only has Hazard set a June 4 deadline to get his situation resolved one way or another as he wants clarity on his club future before reporting for international duty, it’s suggested that there could still be some negotiating to do between the two clubs as they are some distance off reaching a compromise on his price-tag.

It’s claimed that while Real Madrid are offering £86m, Chelsea want a fee in the region of £112m, and so naturally that is still a significant gap and could delay a potential transfer this summer.

That will arguably suit no-one if it drags on and so the sooner a deal is done the better, albeit Chelsea will undoubtedly much prefer to keep hold of their talisman and not lose him at all given his importance to the side and their transfer ban.

In contrast, it promises to be a crucial summer at Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane seemingly eyeing key reinforcements ahead of next season after such a bitterly disappointing campaign this time round.

Not only did Los Blancos finish a staggering 19 points adrift of La Liga champions and rivals Barcelona, but they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey earlier than expected.

In turn, in order to put a disastrous and trophyless campaign behind them, key signings are expected this summer and it could see Hazard arrive at the Bernabeu, provided an agreement can be reached on his transfer fee.