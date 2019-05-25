Chelsea identify long-term managerial solution with decision on Sarri touted

Chelsea are reportedly planning for Frank Lampard to eventually become their manager, but Maurizio Sarri could yet stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

For all the scrutiny and criticism that the Italian tactician has faced from some fans and pundits this season, the fact remains that he has led Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League, the final of the League Cup and is now preparing for the final of the Europa League.

Naturally, he’ll hope to sign off on his first season at Chelsea with a trophy, and that would arguably make it a successful one given the standard and pace set by Man City and Liverpool made it difficult for any other side to keep up.

However, as noted by The Sun, question marks have been raised over Sarri’s future, but it would appear as though he could now stay on for another season, giving Lampard time to continue to gain experience and the managerial know-how required to flourish in a top job.

The Blues legend has guided Derby County to the Championship playoffs final this season, as they prepare to face Aston Villa at Wembley on Monday hoping to secure a return to the Premier League.

Should he successfully lead them back to the top flight, that would be some achievement in his first big managerial job, and the Sun note that Chelsea see him as a long-term managerial appointment but want him to be fully prepared and capable of dealing with the pressures of the job rather than rushing him into it.

There is no doubt that Lampard would be a hugely popular choice with the Chelsea faithful given what he achieved at the club as a player, but he will surely want to avoid a scenario in which he tarnishes his reputation with a nightmare stint in charge as manager, and so it will undoubtedly be well thought out by all relevant parties.