Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Valencia: These fans fume and hijack announcement with clear message

Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, hoping to sign off on the season with one more win and with another trophy.

Ernesto Valverde’s men have the chance to secure back-to-back domestic doubles, having already comfortably wrapped up the La Liga title.

However, their disappointing exit from the Champions League will be a huge red mark against their campaign, but they’ll hope to end on a positive note at least.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they’ve picked as strong a squad as possible for the encounter with Valencia, albeit several players are struggling with injuries and it remains to be seen if they feature.

Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Marc Andre ter Stegen and Nelson Semedo have all travelled without medical clearance, and so time will tell if they can potentially pass a late fitness test.

Nevertheless, as seen in the responses below, many Barcelona fans used the squad announcement tweet as an excuse to make their feelings towards Valverde clear, as they flooded the comments thread with a simple message calling for the Barcelona coach to leave after this game.

As noted by Goal.com, Lionel Messi threw his support behind the Barca boss during his press conference on Friday, suggesting that he hopes he is still in charge next season.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case or not, as although it’s no easy feat to win back-to-back La Liga titles as well as potentially defending their Copa del Rey crown too, the fact that they’ve crashed out of the Champions League in the shocking manner they have in the last two years doesn’t reflect well on the coach or the players.

It of course refers to the collapse at Anfield earlier this month as they suffered a 4-0 defeat and were eliminated from the competition, while they capitulated against Roma last season in similar fashion too.

However, as seen below, Valverde is clearly facing the brunt of the frustration and anger from the fans, and time will tell if he is set to depart after this weekend’s encounter with Valencia.

