Liverpool could be alerted as £53m target from last summer set to leave says club chief

Liverpool were heavily linked with Nabil Fekir last summer, and while a move didn’t materialise on that occasion, they could choose to reignite their interest this summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign with Lyon, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 39 appearances.

In turn, his creativity, technical quality in the final third and eye for goal would certainly make him an appealing target for many clubs around Europe.

As noted by The Daily Star, Liverpool were on the verge of sealing a £53m move for him last summer, but concerns over a previous injury seemingly scuppered the switch at the last minute.

It’s added in that report that the Merseyside giants could now try again for Fekir this summer, as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has conceded that the two parties have an agreement in place to allow the World Cup winner to move on ahead of next season.

“Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures we already expect to happen], because we have an understanding that he can go,” said Aulas, as per the Daily Star.

“Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go.”

Time will tell if Liverpool try again or not, as based on this season’s results, Jurgen Klopp arguably doesn’t need to splash out on Fekir to bolster that area of his squad.

There were perhaps concerns over Liverpool’s ability to fill the void left behind by Philippe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona in January last year, but with the attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continuing to shine, they’ve dealt with it impressively well.

It has led to a thrilling title race in which they pushed Manchester City all the way, while they’ll hope to seal another Champions League triumph when they face Tottenham in the final next weekend.

In turn, Klopp seemingly has a good balance in the side currently, and while Fekir would offer a different dynamic in the final third through the middle, it is perhaps a move that they can now live without and can focus on other areas of the squad if necessary.