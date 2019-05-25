Liverpool legend says injury-prone ace should be sold if right offer arrives

Jamie Carragher has revealed his belief that if Liverpool receive a decent offer, they should sell defensive ace Dejan Lovren this summer.

The 29-year-old has been with the Merseyside giants since 2014, making 170 appearances for the club.

However, his role has been reduced this season in particular through competition for places and injury setbacks, as he’s managed just 18 outings, compared to making over 30 in each campaign he’s been at Anfield prior to that.

With the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip moving up the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence, Carragher believes that Lovren’s time at the club could be coming to an end, and that the Reds should consider a sale if the right offer comes in.

“He’s far too injury prone for me so if someone made a good offer and you could buy someone without breaking the bank [you should sell him], because you’ve got Gomez there who was outstanding at the start of the season, you give him one more chance as well,” he told the Anfield Wrap, as reported by HITC.

“Unfortunately for him [Lovren] he gets a lot of injuries and you can’t afford to have players in your squad who get injured all the time.”

Time will tell if that’s a change that Jurgen Klopp is open to making, as ultimately the German tactician has found a good balance in his side this season as they fiercely competed for the Premier League title and prepare for the Champions League final next weekend.

In turn, he may have other areas in which he would like to improve, and signing another defender to perhaps fill the void Lovren would leave behind, if necessary, would be a distraction that he would prefer not to have.