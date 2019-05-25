Liverpool URGED to swoop for former Man Utd star valued at £45m

Robert Pires believes that Liverpool and the other top English clubs should consider taking Memphis Depay back to the Premier League this summer.

The Dutchman struggled to display his best form at Old Trafford, managing just seven goals and six assists in 53 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, since his switch to Lyon, he has found the form that earned him the move to England in the first place with 39 goals and 40 assists in 115 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

In turn, Pires has clearly been impressed by him and believes that he should be considered by the top English clubs, albeit it has previously been suggested that Man Utd have an option to buy him back which would arguably make them the most realistic destination.

“I think Depay wants to come back to the Premier League and he feels he has unfinished business in England. He’s unhappy at Lyon and has already stated his ambitions to leave this summer for a big club in Europe,” he told Bwin.

“It didn’t work out for him at Manchester United and Depay is a very proud player. He perhaps feels he wasn’t given a chance to perform and earn the right to stay longer considering he was so young and showed glimpses of undoubted potential. Depay might want to return to Manchester United or he might be motivated to prove them wrong by performing for one of their rivals in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see what happens this summer.”

The Mirror suggest that Depay could be worth around £45m this summer and so it remains to be seen whether or not that’s a deal that Liverpool consider.

Given Jurgen Klopp already has the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to lead their charge in the final third, the German tactician may believe that he doesn’t need to splash out on top attacking players and can focus on other areas of the squad if necessary.