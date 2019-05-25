Man Utd hold key advantage in transfer battle for Brazilian striker with £100m price-tag

Man Utd are reportedly keen on Everton forward Richarlison, and could hold an advantage as it’s claimed he wants to stay in the Premier League.

It promises to be a busy summer at Old Trafford this year, as after missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with the fact that they were also left trophyless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that reinforcements will be needed ahead of next season.

SEE MORE: Manchester United make opening bid of £35m for talented young striker

As noted by the Express, several targets have already been touted with Solskjaer said to be keen to do his business quickly, getting his new-look squad together early this summer to have as much time as possible to settle and prepare for the new campaign.

Time will tell who arrives, but The Sun report that Man Utd have an interest in Everton star Richarlison, although it won’t be cheap to prise him away from Goodison Park, as it’s claimed that the Toffees will demand £100m for him.

Nevertheless, there is a key advantage in United’s favour as it’s suggested that the Brazilian international wants to stay in England, and so that could put the Red Devils at the front of the queue ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, who are all specifically named as interested parties.

The 22-year-old had a decent season this past year, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

With the versatility to play on either flank or through the middle, it could be a sensible addition for Man Utd, but with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez all already battling for a starting berth in the final third, they will surely have to make space in the squad first before potentially splashing out huge money on another forward.