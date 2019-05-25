Man Utd paired with raid on Real Madrid for superstar stalwart amid exit talk

After reports in Spain on Friday suggested that Sergio Ramos could look to quit Real Madrid, Man Utd have been paired with an interest in the Spanish stalwart.

According to AS, via TV show El Chiringuito, it was suggested that the 33-year-old could look to move on this summer after a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid.

Ramos has made over 600 appearances for the club, winning countless honours including four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

With Zinedine Zidane being heavily tipped to oversee a squad overhaul this summer to build a new cycle at the Bernabeu, it’s certainly a surprise to hear suggestions that a pillar of the side could be leaving at a potentially exciting time with new signings arriving.

Nevertheless, as per the Daily Mail, Man Utd are ready to make their move if Ramos is seeking a new challenge ahead of next season as they look to solve their own defensive woes.

The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games this past season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to bolster his defensive options this summer and shore things up at the back, which would make sense of the Ramos speculation.

However, time will tell firstly if the Spaniard is genuinely ready to leave Madrid, and if so, whether or not Man Utd can reach an agreement with the La Liga side on a transfer fee and personal terms with the player himself.

PSG are also credited with an interest, and so from a Real Madrid perspective, if they want to keep hold of their influential defensive leader beyond this summer, they may well look to clear up the matter sooner rather than later so Zidane can continue to plan for next season knowing that he will still be able to rely on Ramos.