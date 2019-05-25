Manchester United could be prevented from signing one of the Premier League’s most talented youngsters because of Manchester City’s summer transfer plans.

According to Mirror Football via Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Manchester United target Youri Tielemans is prepared to shun interest from the Red Devils and Tottenham in favour of a permanent stay at the King Power Stadium, it’s understood that the ace is keen on staying with the Foxes – on the proviso that Brendan Rodger’s side can afford him.

Given the Monaco loanee’s sensational performances for Leicester, the ace’s valuation has exceeded the original £40m that was mentioned in January.

Leicester may find it difficult to secure Tielemans’ permanent signature, given the substantial fee that the Belgian ace would command.

However, Leicester have the chance to boost their war-chest for the summer transfer window, should Manchester City make a bid to sign England international defender Harry Maguire, the mammoth centre-back could command a fee of up to £80m.

Manchester United will need their noisy neighbours to pull out of the race to sign their former target Maguire, if they’re to have any chance of landing Tielemans this summer.

Here’s what Terreur had to say on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk Podcast:

“There have been talks, the agent’s had talks with Spurs and Man United about him. Not sure he’s the first choice at both clubs either,” Terreur told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“Monaco, they want to sell him and get rid of him. He’s not in the plans of the manager. His good performances have done what they wanted, he’s now worth more than he was worth in January when they rated him already at £40m.”

“He’s happy at Leicester, he enjoyed his time but it’s now the question if Leicester are going to spend most of their transfer budget on one player.”

“Maybe if they sell Maguire to Manchester City or something they will have more money but it’s that question because Monaco will want a lot of money.”

Interest in Tielemans will no doubt be high this summer after his impressive loan spell with Leicester, the Belgian could be at the centre of a transfer battle between some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.