Manchester United in talks to sign £26m-rated La Liga full-back

Manchester United look set to add depth to their troubled full-back ranks this summer, the Red Devils are in talks to sign this La Liga ace.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are interested in signing 22-year-old Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, the Dominican-born Spain Under-21s international has also attracted interest from Real Madrid recently.

United have struggled defensively in recent seasons, the Red Devils are very weak in the wide areas with Luke Shaw so far failing to live up fans expectations since he joined from Southampton and Ashley Young becoming public enemy No.1 after a season deputising at right-back.

Firpo would be a smart addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, the ace has demonstrated his versatility with Betis by playing in a wing-back role, a wide-midfield role and also having the tools to step in at centre-back if needed.

United will have the opportunity to keep a close eye on the talented youngster this summer as he’ll be featuring for Spain at the European Under-21 Championships.

With Firpo’s signature commanding a fee of up to £26m, this could prove to be a sound business move from United. The Red Devils should consider moving away from their tendencies to sign ‘big egos’ and high-profile players, their transfer strategy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been shocking and needs a serious overhaul.

Solskjaer certainly has a massive rebuild on his hands in this summer’s transfer window.