Some Liverpool fans pleaded with their beloved club to not sign this superstar after rumours linked the Reds with a marquee move for the high-profile ace.

According to Mirror Football, Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs (as well as Manchester United and Arsenal) interested in signing Real Madrid and Bayern Munich superstar James Rodriguez.

The Columbian playmaker, who is currently nearing the end of a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich, is understood to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane doesn’t see the 27-year-old as a part of his plans to return Los Blancos to their former glory.

Madrid will be hoping to raise a significant amount of funds through player sales this summer, in order to fund the massive overhaul that will be needed at the Bernabeu.

Some Liverpool fans weren’t too keen on the prospect of signing the playmaker, honestly, signing Rodriguez wouldn’t add that much to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The ace isn’t really the type of player that can flourish in Liverpool’s high-pressure and fluid system, in addition, Rodriguez would struggle to get into the team ahead of the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – making a marquee investment into the playmaker a very risky move for the Reds.

Check out some reaction to the Rodriguez rumours:

Not a Klopp type of player — Governor (@ashggov) May 23, 2019

We don’t want him, massively overrated — LFC (@xMCRx13) May 23, 2019

There’s no way Liverpool are interested. Over rated, over valued, injury prone, 27 years old, undisciplined, doesn’t work well defensively to recover the ball… Should I continue? — Andy González (@AndyGoalv) May 23, 2019

Very bad idea ! Hope not — Liver4EvEr (@L4ME4EVER) May 24, 2019

He can wash Mane’s boots for him pic.twitter.com/4e4kq2S4CM — Jamie Cha Ashmore (@AshmoreJamie) May 24, 2019

With all respect to Rodriguez’s past achievements, the 27-year-old doesn’t look like the same player anymore and any of Europe’s elite would be taking a huge risk in signing him.