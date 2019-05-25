Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay has sent Liverpool fans into override by saying goodbye to Lyon and boarding a red plane, whilst sporting a red suit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lyon are willing to cash in on the star this summer. The Reds have previously been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, Depay would add much-needed depth to Liverpool’s frontline – which will be even more necessary next season should Daniel Sturridge exit Anfield on a free transfer.

Here’s Depay waving goodbye to Lyon:

Memphis Depay saying goodbye to Lyon? Where to next? pic.twitter.com/Z4ELiLoL7N — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 25, 2019

Some Liverpool fans have even gone as far as tracking the star’s flight, however they may be disappointed as Depay will surely be heading out to the Netherlands to link up with his international teammates before the UEFA Nations League final four tournament:

Saw people tracking Depay’s flight so i joined in, please tell me he’s just going back to the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/Gnbc7nF4lg — IceVic? (@IcemanVLindeIof) May 25, 2019

Memphis Depay's plane is NOT heading to Liverpool, It is heading to the Netherlands possibly to train with the national team ahead of the UEFA Nations League. This is his plane – (https://t.co/DWM60JIPVv) — Owen Gatt (@owen_gatt) May 25, 2019

Depay doesn’t seem like the kind of character that Jurgen Klopp would sign, the ace’s enigmatic nature wouldn’t really fit in with the rest of Liverpool’s squad, but it would be interesting to see how Klopp would handle a player of Depay’s nature.

Maybe this whole furore is just Depay having some fun on social media now that the season’s finished.

