Menu

‘Need to sell him for £30M’ – These Arsenal fans call for club to sell Gunners ace this summer after star handed end of season award

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

A number of Arsenal fans have flocked to Twitter to call for the north London club to get rid of English defender Callum Chambers this summer.

This comes just after the player was named as Fulham’s Player of the Year on Saturday, a deserved award considering how Chambers performed for the Whites this season.

Chambers has spent the whole of this season on loan at Craven Cottage, with the defender looking set to move back to Arsenal once his loan stint with the west London club comes to an end.

However, it seems like a number of Arsenal fans aren’t too keen on seeing the player return to the Emirates this summer, with a whole host of Gunners supporters even taking to Twitter to call for the club to sell the player.

Chambers hasn’t exactly been the best player for the north London side since his move to the club from Southampton back in the summer of 2014.

During this time frame, Chambers has only managed to clock up a total of 83 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, with a large number of these being substitute appearances rather than starts.

Despite his award-winning season with Fulham, it looks like some Arsenal fans don’t want to see Chambers staying with the club this summer if these tweets are anything to go off.

More Stories about Callum Chambers
More Stories Callum Chambers