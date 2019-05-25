‘Need to sell him’ – These Barcelona fans call for club to get rid of experienced star following Copa Del Rey final loss

Barcelona fans flocked to Twitter this evening to call for the club to get rid of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic following their 2-1 Copa Del Rey final loss to Valencia.

The Blaugrana missed out on the chance to secure a domestic double on Saturday evening, as they lost 2-1 to Los Che thanks to goals from Kevin Gamiero and Rodrigo.

The defeat confirmed a disappointing end to the season for Barca, who will now only end the season with one major trophy in the form of the La Liga title.

Having also suffered an more-than-embarrassing defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this month, this defeat to Valencia will almost certainly have some Barca fans calling for manager Ernesto Valverde to be sacked.

And given their reaction on Twitter, it seems like Valverde may not be the only one that fans want gone from the Nou Camp this summer.

Following their side’s defeat to Valencia, Barca fans flocked to Twitter to call for the club to sell experienced midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic has been a key part of Barca’s side these past few years, however given the fact that the club have recently bought Frenkie De Jong, it seems like they may be able to get rid of Rakitic in the coming months.

Given these tweets, it seems like these fans definitely want the Croatian to depart the club this summer…

I say so manyyy times. Barca need to sell Rakitic. Even Busi is declining. Barca need major clean up. https://t.co/48X9WPwggv — Mohd Firdaus Suleman (@FirdausSuleiman) May 25, 2019

Let me reiterate, sell coutinho, Rakitic, and most importantly sack valverde. — That Afri-capitalist (@Stallonengobua) May 25, 2019

#ValverdeOut it's time. sell Rakitic and SERGI Roberto — A MORT VALVERDE (@SchweppesV1) May 25, 2019

I would sell Rakiti? given that he's aging and wants a higher wage, but honestly, Rakiti? has been a lot better than Busquets over the past two seasons. We need to be looking at replacing him with Florentino or Rodri within the next year. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) May 25, 2019

Rakitic should sold for kicking wayer bottles alone — #Valverdeout (@J0rdiAlba18) May 25, 2019

#valverdeOUT,rakitic,and coutinho need to be sold asap — LËkïHÑzînÕ (@lekihnzino) May 25, 2019

Barca needs to get rid of Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho. Stop playing Sergi. — Sonicsdontexist (@Sonicsdontexist) May 25, 2019