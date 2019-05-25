Real Madrid fail with €90m bid to sign world-class ace to bolster Zidane’s squad

Real Madrid have reportedly seen a €90m offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by the Serie A giants as they seemingly look to strengthen their defence.

Los Blancos are coming off the back of a hugely disappointing season after finishing 19 points behind La Liga champions Barcelona, while crashing out of the Champions League earlier than expected.

SEE MORE: Blow for Zidane: Real Madrid superstar considering quitting Bernabeu this summer

With Zinedine Zidane returning to the Bernabeu earlier this year, the Frenchman will be tasked with getting the Spanish giants back to the top of the tree both domestically and in Europe, but judging from their end-of-season form, which saw them lose three of their last four league games, reinforcements will be needed to freshen things up.

However, one player who won’t seemingly be joining Real Madrid any time soon is Koulibaly, as Goal.com report that they’ve had a €90m offer rejected by Napoli for the commanding centre-half.

It’s added that Napoli don’t want to sell their talismanic defensive ace, while he is said to have a €150m release clause in his contract for foreign clubs, and so it remains to be seen if Madrid return with an improved offer.

As noted by Sky Sports, they’ve already secured the signing of Porto defender Eder Militao, and so that appeared to be the solution to their defensive problems.

However, based on the report above, it sounds as though they remain keen on adding more reinforcements in that department, while the claim comes just a day after it was suggested that Sergio Ramos is considering an exit, according to AS.

In turn, perhaps it is linked with replacing their influential captain, but even though Real Madrid did struggle defensively this past season, the fact that they managed just 63 goals in 38 league games would suggest that Zidane would be well advised to prioritise fixing his attack next.

That was a significant drop off for a side that has scored over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns, with question marks surely raised over their strategy to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo.