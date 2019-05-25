Signing imminent: Liverpool transfer target to fly to England for medical to complete switch

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski as he’s set for a medical ahead of a £200,000 move.

The 16-year-old made 12 appearances for the Legia youth side this season, conceding 21 goals while keeping three clean sheets.

However, Liverpool’s scouting system has seemingly identified him as a possible target, and according to Football Insider, he’s expected to now fly to England for a medical before completing a £200,000 switch to Anfield this summer.

The Merseyside giants are of course set in that department with big-money signing Alisson having established himself as their top choice after arriving from Roma last summer.

Perhaps with a long-term vision in mind though, they’ve now set their sights on Ojrzynski as an able back-up option for the foreseeable future to offer competition and depth.

It’s fair to say that the youngster has made quite the impression at such an early stage of his career, as the report adds that both Manchester United and Juventus were also interested in him, which would suggest that he certainly has a bright future ahead.