Talks planned: Man City want key figure to pen new contract amid £70m exit talk

Man City are reportedly eager to convince Leroy Sane to sign a new contract with the club as speculation increases over a possible exit this summer.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role for Pep Guardiola’s side as they secured a domestic treble this past season, as he bagged 16 goals and 18 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Schalke’s hilarious tweet in response to Leroy Sane potentially leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich

However, he did find himself consistently being left on the bench for key games, particularly at the business end of the campaign, and that arguably sparked the exit talk as he is more than capable of securing a more prominent role elsewhere.

As noted by The Guardian, Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in signing the German international this summer, and it’s suggested that they will try to convince Man City to sell by putting a whopping £70m bid on the table.

It remains to be seen if that’s enough to turn Sane’s head and persuade him to chase an exit, although given City’s success and the fact that he is still an important part of the squad, it’s difficult to see him walking away from the Etihad at this moment in time.

Nevertheless, it’s perhaps been enough to worry City into pushing for contract talks, as Sky Sports report that they want to hold talks with their winger over extending his stay at the club beyond the two years remaining on his current deal.

That in turn would secure his long-term future and give the impression that he’s happy to commit and continue to play a key role for Guardiola in their bid to win more trophies moving forward.

From a Man City perspective, Sane offers a crucial different dynamic in the final third with his pace and direct running on the left flank, which complements what the likes of David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez give them with their technical quality and passing ability.

In turn, it would surely be a sensible move from the reigning Premier League champions to keep him in Manchester, but time will tell if Bayern have the ability to prise him away this summer.