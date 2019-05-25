Liverpool have been linked to make a move for a whole host of stars this summer, here are three of the biggest names that the Reds have been tipped to sign.

Liverpool are one game away from enjoying their most successful season in over a decade, following their success in the past two seasons, the Reds have well and truly returned to their former standing as one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Given the Merseyside outfit’s recent success, they’ve been linked with some of the most exciting players in Europe.

Take a look at three top players that the Reds are tipped to sign in the summer transfer window, the odds are according to SkyBet.

Memphis Depay, Lyon – 11/10

Liverpool could be in the market for a new attacker in the transfer window, with England international Daniel Sturridge set to leave Anfield once his contract expires, the Reds will need to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lyon are willing to cash in on the star this summer and the Reds are one of the sides that are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Depay sent Liverpool fans into override earlier today, the Dutchman posted a ‘goodbye’ message to current club Lyon before boarding a red private jet, whilst sporting a red suit.

Check out Depay’s antics here.

Nabil Fekir, Lyon – 7/2

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is exactly the kind of player that would give Liverpool a lift going into next season, the Frenchman’s versatility would allow for Jurgen Klopp to slot the ace into any position across the frontline.

Fekir would be a serious challenge to existing stars Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the French international, according to Mirror Football, Lyon’s President revealed that the French club “have an understanding to let Fekir leave this summer”.

Over the last two Ligue 1 seasons Fekir has managed to contribute 42 goals to Lyon in just 59 league appearances, the 25-year-old always has a part to play when Lyon score.

Liverpool practically had a deal for Fekir completely agreed, the Frenchman was even pictured wearing a Liverpool shirt and a screenshot of his first interview with the Reds was leaked before Lyon pulled the plug on the deal:

We've had an incredible transfer window, so not going to complain. But the fact we actually had Fekir in a Liverpool shirt doing his first interview surely means we're not just going to leave it there? pic.twitter.com/u3KW6wd4GG — GCIIMessi (@GCIIMessi) July 20, 2018

Marco Asensio, Real Madrid – 5/1

Liverpool are the favourites to land Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio should he leave Los Blancos, the versatile attacker is one of Spain’s biggest young talents and there’s no doubt that a player of Asensio’s calibre has the potential to go right to the top.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo earlier this month, Klopp urged Liverpool’s hierarchy to lure Asensio to Merseyside despite the Spanish giants’ reluctance to sell their golden-boy.

Asensio could massively benefit from a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, given the struggles the young Spaniard has faced this season, now is the time for Asensio to make a fresh start away from Madrid.

Liverpool don’t really need to make any major moves in the transfer market this summer, however, the Reds will be expected to add some quality players to their squad in order to bring them closer to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s ability to call on world-class players when rotating his squad was one of the major factors why the Citizens pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title.