Tottenham eye £80m Premier League duo with 22 goals and 15 assists between them last season

Tottenham are reportedly considering Bournemouth pair Callum Wilson and David Brooks in a double raid that could cost them up to £80m.

Spurs have a more immediate priority ahead with the Champions League final against Liverpool next weekend, as they hope to sign off on this season with a major trophy.

SEE MORE: Good news for Tottenham: Pochettino delivers crucial injury update on influential ace ahead of Liverpool clash

It comes after they secured a top-four finish in the Premier League, while things look to be heading in a positive direction for the club as they finally opened their new stadium earlier in the season too.

In turn, they are rapidly becoming a more attractive proposition to help convince top players to join, and according to The Sun, they could focus their attention on Bournemouth duo Wilson and Brooks in an £80m double swoop.

It’s suggested that the pair would cost £40m each, and so it remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino gets the backing from the hierarchy in the transfer market this summer to continue to strengthen his squad.

Both men are coming off the back of impressive campaigns, with Wilson bagging 15 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances, while Brooks contributed seven goals and five assists in the same number of outings.

As noted by The Mirror, it has been suggested that Tottenham could risk losing Christian Eriksen this summer with Real Madrid linked with an interest.

With that in mind, bringing in Brooks would perhaps soften the blow while Wilson would surely act as quality depth and competition for Harry Kane up front, with Fernando Llorente set to depart this summer when his contract expires.

In turn, it will seemingly take more careful and strategic planning from Pochettino and the hierarchy to ensure that they strengthen the squad this summer, as they will hope to end their long wait for a trophy next weekend and importantly kick on from that and become regular challengers for top honours moving forward.

In order to do that, they need to not only keep their best players, but also continue to add reinforcements to help them compete on multiple fronts year in and year out.