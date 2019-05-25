Video: Barcelona carved apart by Valencia as Rodrigo puts Los Che 2-0 up in Copa Del Rey final

Barcelona found themselves further behind against Valencia this evening, as a goal from Rodrigo put Los Che 2-0 up against Ernesto Valverde’s side in the Copa Del Rey final.

Having gone 1-0 down earlier in the match following a goal from Kevin Gamiero, Valencia then doubled their lead in the 33rd minute as a Carlos Soler set up Rodrigo, who headed home under no pressure.

Having gone out of the Champions League in embarrassing circumstances to Liverpool, it seems like Valverde may struggle to keep his job should Barca fail to turn around this scoreline.