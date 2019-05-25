Video: Barcelona fall behind in Copa Del Rey final as Kevim Gamiero scores well-worked goal for Valencia

Barcelona didn’t have the best of starts to their Copa Del Rey final clash against Valencia on Saturday, after the Blaugrana fell behind to a well-worked goal that was finished off by Kevin Gamiero.

With the first 21 minutes having gone goalless, French ace Gamiero opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, as he gave Los Che the lead.

The goal came after a ball over the top found Jose Gaya, whose cutback was laid off to Gamiero, who turned Jordi Alba before firing home emphatically.

Given how Valencia have started the game, it seems like Barca are up against it in their attempts to win their fourth domestic double in the last five years.