Video: Mike Dean caught emotionally celebrating late Tranmere winner vs Newport County in League 2 Play-off final

Referee Mike Dean was caught emotionally celebrating Tranmere Rovers’ late winner against Newport County today, as they achieved promotion from League 2 in the play-off final.

Tranmere managed to achieve promotion following 119th minute winner from Connor Jennings, a goal that Dean certainky seemed to enjoy if his celebration was anything to go off.

Made up for Tranmere to be back in league one. Mike Dean’s reaction though ???pic.twitter.com/YT2AP3BPYK — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) May 25, 2019

As seen above, Dean was caught giving off quite some emotion in his celebration following Tranmere’s late winner, and given the fact that he seems to be a fan of the club, we can hardly blame him!

Mike Dean: absolute legend.