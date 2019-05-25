Menu

Video: Mike Dean caught emotionally celebrating late Tranmere winner vs Newport County in League 2 Play-off final

Referee Mike Dean was caught emotionally celebrating Tranmere Rovers’ late winner against Newport County today, as they achieved promotion from League 2 in the play-off final.

Tranmere managed to achieve promotion following 119th minute winner from Connor Jennings, a goal that Dean certainky seemed to enjoy if his celebration was anything to go off.

As seen above, Dean was caught giving off quite some emotion in his celebration following Tranmere’s late winner, and given the fact that he seems to be a fan of the club, we can hardly blame him!

Mike Dean: absolute legend.

