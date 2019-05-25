Video: These Liverpool fans love what Trent Alexander-Arnold did in training ahead of CL final

With the Champions League final fast approaching, you’d expect the Liverpool players to be taking things a little easy and being cautious ahead of facing Tottenham.

Not Trent Alexander-Arnold, who as seen in the video below, was treating the training session in Marbella this week as the real thing as he showed his competitiveness.

The Merseyside giants are continuing preparations ahead of taking on Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, with Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly hoping that his players don’t pick up any injuries in the coming days.

However, he will also want to see that level of intensity that’s been so effective for them this season maintained, and that was certainly on show in the clip that the club shared on social media.

As seen below at around the 6 minute, 23 seconds mark, Alexander-Arnold was not fully content with dragging Sadio Mane back and conceding a free kick, he then stood in front of the ball to avoid a quick one being taken as his teammate eventually blasted over.

Still alert and looking to go on the attack, the England youngster then jogged into space and received the ball before cutting inside and producing a brilliant finish.

As seen in the comments on the video below, many Liverpool fans were loving his professionalism and desire, and they’ll certainly be hoping he has a big role to play moving forward to help them secure a major trophy in the season finale next weekend.

????? Four teams battle it out in a competitive 6-a-side tournament at our Marbella training camp… pic.twitter.com/sV8ZznpSdh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2019

